Check your own coverage before buying extra COVID-19 insurance, says DATCP

The COVID-19 crisis has a lot of people worried about their health coverage, and some scammers are out to bilk people out of their savings.

State consumer protection administrator Lara Sutherlin says many groups and companies are offering less than ideal health plans or even entirely phony offers for coverage.

“You may see advertisements for these on the internet, through social media, or television, or maybe you might even be contacted directly over the phone to a robocall.”

Sutherlin says, as always, to read the fine print on a plan before you sign for it, and make sure your own insurance doesn’t cover something like telehealth before you make a purchase.

“These offers are often misleading or the benefits may be something you already have or you don’t need. If you already have health insurance check what is covered by your plan before buying any other additional benefits.”

If you don’t currently have health care, you could be covered under BadgerCare. Call 2-1-1 or contact the state at http://Access.Wisconsin.Gov to find out more.