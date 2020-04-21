Could the Ryder Cup be held without fans (AUDIO)

The PGA Tour has already banned fans from the first four events of the golf season in June, but the Ryder Cup?

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told WFAN in New York on Sunday that they’re considering that very thing, a spectator-less event in September (25-27) at Whistling Straits near Kohler.

Waugh said while “it’s hard to imagine one (Ryder Cup) without fans” and that “the fans are the Ryder Cup, to a certain degree”, he acknowledged his organization is considering the possibility.

“We have begin to talk about whether you could create some virtual fan experience, and we’re going to try to be as creative as we can,” Waugh said. “It’s still be be determined, frankly, whether you could hold it without fans or not.”

Some events on the PGA Tour could go without fans. It’s not ideal. But the Ryder Cup? There are many who believe the event should be cancelled if the fans can’t be a part of it. That includes European Captain Padrick Harrington, who is not in favor of a Ryder Cup without fans.

The Europeans are the defending Ryder Cup champions.

AUDIO: PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told WFAN Radio in New York that discussions are ongoing :16

AUDIO: Seth Waugh said all events are important, but the Ryder Cup tops the list :22