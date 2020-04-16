COVID-19 forcing teams to take extra measures

The Class-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are one of a handful of community-owned Minor League Baseball teams. In these trying times, the Timber Rattlers, through Appleton Baseball Club, Inc., a non-stock and not-for-profit corporation is asking its fans to help out.

The Timber Rattlers, who compete in the Midwest League, are offering individuals the opportunity to purchase Membership Certificates in the team.

Proceeds raised by the sale of Memberships will help ensure the baseball team is around for years to come and to assist the club while waiting and hoping to play baseball during the 2020 season.

The Membership Certificates cost $50 plus a handling charge and are currently available through a link on the team’s website. There is a $25 renewal fee each year if fans wish to continue as Members on an annual basis.

Members receive voting rights, a commemorative Membership Certificate, a complimentary ticket to Opening Day as well as a ticket, picnic and photo with the team at the game on Sunday, August 23.

Money raised will go toward business operations and stadium improvements. Timber Rattlers Membership is not stock. The value does not go up and there are no dividends.

As a Minor League Baseball team, the team is not responsible for paying the players and coaches, but is responsible for all f unctions of running the baseball club, including ticket sales, marketing, stadium operations, food and beverage, employee compensation and benefits, team travel and other team related expenses. The Timber Rattlers employ 29 full-time staff as well as over 400 season staff.