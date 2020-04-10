Wisconsin Radio Network

Data dashboard gives hospitals updates on COVID-19 resources

Wisconsin hospitals now have better information on available resources to treat COVID-19. It’s in the form of a COVID-19 data dashboard, a collaboration of the Wisconsin Hospital Association with the state Department of Health Services.

Information to be updated daily will include hospital admissions and bed count, available ventilators, and the number of hospitals with seven days or fewer supplies of personal protective equipment.