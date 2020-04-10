Data dashboard gives hospitals updates on COVID-19 resources

Wisconsin hospitals now have better information on available resources to treat COVID-19. It’s in the form of a COVID-19 data dashboard, a collaboration of the Wisconsin Hospital Association with the state Department of Health Services.

The WHA Information Center (WHAIC) has released a COVID-19 dashboard with aggregated statewide and regional data related to hospitalizations and equipment capacity. This dashboard is a collaboration with the state’s DHS and will be updated daily. https://t.co/pqOmgcPK98. — Wisconsin Hospital Association (@WIHospitalAssn) April 9, 2020

Information to be updated daily will include hospital admissions and bed count, available ventilators, and the number of hospitals with seven days or fewer supplies of personal protective equipment.