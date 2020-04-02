Democrat State Senator Jennifer Shilling decides to not run for re-election

Long time Democrat Senator Jennifer Shilling says she’s stepping away from the Legislature.

Shilling says that after 20 years in office, it’s time to step back from her role in the Capitol. Her two children are nearly grown, and Shilling says she’d like to spend more time with them.

Shilling was a state representative before being elected to the Senate in 2011, and then named as Senate Minority Leader in 2014.

She says she’s proud of her role in modernizing healthcare and pushing for criminal justice reforms while in the legislature.