Evers advice for Friday rally: ‘keep a safe distance apart’

Asked about Friday’s rally at the Capitol, opposing his extension of the statewide “Safer at Home” order, Governor Tony Evers offered some advice.

“I celebrate the 1st Amendment, and celebrate people’s ability to exercise it,” Evers said during a media conference call. “Just keep a safe distance apart.”

Organizers of the planned event requested a permit, but were denied. Madison Elmer spoke with WKOW 27 News and said the urgency of their message to Governor Evers outweighs any risk of contracting coronavirus.

“I don’t see that a lot of them are worried about a virus,” Elmer said. “Like, yes it’s real, but they’re worried about having food on their tables.”

“We would like him (Evers) to just work with us on a plan, and start things going to reopen Wisconsin,” Elmer said.