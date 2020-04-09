Evers asks DNR to close 40 state parks and recreation areas

Governor Tony Evers on Thursday directed the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to close 40 state parks, forests, and recreation areas. This, in an effort “to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites,” as many parks have experienced heavy attendance the first two weeks of April, and consequent lack of social distancing.

Due to unprecedented crowds, littering and vandalism, the following Wisconsin State Parks in the Northeast Region are now closed effective Friday, April 10 for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency: pic.twitter.com/UMreBBxgF9 — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 9, 2020

Affected parks, forests, and recreational areas will close at the end of the day Thursday, and will remain closed until further notice.

Public health officials determined the situation has reached a point where public safety in the parks and surrounding communities takes precedence over keeping these locations open. If the public does not follow social distancing guidelines or vandalizes property, more state parks may have to close.