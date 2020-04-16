Evers extends ‘Safer at Home’ to May 26, eases some restrictions

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Thursday announced that he’s ordered Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to extend his “Safer at Home” order, originally set to expire on April 24, to May 26.

Evers issued the order on March 24, in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but safer at home is working, folks. Our data shows we have saved lives and we have helped flatten the curve, which has resulted in fewer cases and hospitalizations. #THREAD — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 16, 2020

The Democratic governor will also ease some restrictions, allowing some certain activities to resume. Public libraries will be able to provide curbside pickup and golf courses can open with some restrictions on scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only.

Read Evers’ latest order here.