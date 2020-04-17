Evers joins multi-state coalition to reopen economies

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has entered an agreement with governors of six states, to coordinate plans to reopen their economies, once the COVID-19 pandemic eases, and states are better able to manage the outbreak.

Evers and governors in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky claim they’re working on a plan to lift restrictions together.

Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our community. I am proud to be working with a bipartisan group of governors from our neighboring states to safely reopen our economy so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet. https://t.co/iJKuljDFF7 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 16, 2020

According to statements from J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, it will rely on meeting the following goals:

Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations

Enhanced ability to test and trace

Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence

Best practices for social distancing in the workplace

In a joint statement, the governors said that coordinated approach doesn’t necessarily mean all seven states will reopen simultaneously.