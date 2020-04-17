Wisconsin Radio Network

Evers joins multi-state coalition to reopen economies

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has entered an agreement with governors of six states, to coordinate plans to reopen their economies, once the COVID-19 pandemic eases, and states are better able to manage the outbreak.

Evers and governors in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky claim they’re working on a plan to lift restrictions together.

According to statements from J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, it will rely on meeting the following goals:

Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations
Enhanced ability to test and trace
Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence
Best practices for social distancing in the workplace

In a joint statement, the governors said that coordinated approach doesn’t necessarily mean all seven states will reopen simultaneously.