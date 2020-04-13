First lawsuit filed over April 7 elections in Wisconsin

The first lawsuit is filed in connection with last week’s coronavirus-marred elections in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that a group of 14 Milwaukee-area residents filed a class action lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Madison.

The suit seeks a partial re-vote of last week’s election, which saw long lines at polling places in Milwaukee and Green Bay.

The suit names Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald as defendants, along with the state itself, the Legislature and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

According to a press relief from the plaintiffs’ attorneys, the goal is not a new election but an “order to count the votes of all those who were disenfranchised.”