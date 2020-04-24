First round of NFL Draft sets record as most-watched draft telecast ever

Thursday’s opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft was by far, the most-watched NFL draft telecast ever, with more than 15.6 million people tuned in to watch the league’s first virtual draft.

The numbers included viewership from ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels and broke the previous mark of 12.4 million viewers back in 2014.

Ohio had the top three related markets, led by Columbus (16.7). Cleveland was next at 15.9 and Cincinnati followed at 15.6.

Rounds 2 and 3 start at 6 p.m. Central Time on Friday night with rounds 4 through 7 kicking off on Saturday at 11 a.m. Central Time.