Fitzgerald says Evers ‘completely circumvented’ rule-making process

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Sunday that Governor Tony Evers has “completely circumvented” the rule-making process with his extended “Safer at Home” order.

And on WISN’ TV’s “UpFront“ program, Fitzgerald said Evers has failed to adequately explain the benchmarks for restarting the economy once COVID-19 is contained.

“What Governor Evers did last weekend was pull together some of the people at the Capitol, and said ‘dream up something that’ll be closely related to the president’t plan, so that we can beat back . . . some of the criticism,” Fitzgerald said.

“So far . . the governor can’t even explain what Wisconsin’s data even is, related to the 14 days. Some people believe that we’ve already met that, and others are saying ‘you know whats the formula, Governor Evers.?’ And he’s been unable to explain that, so it’s caused a lot of confusion.”

Fitzgerald also said Senate Republicans want to question DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm because of concern about how she’s managing the state’s pandemic response.

“What I think we should do is bring in the secretary, and maybe ask her some of the questions that many members of my caucus have been wondering about as of late. I hope there’s an opportunity for us to maybe have her come before the health committee, and maybe answer some of those questions.”

Although the Senate has never voted to confirm Palm as DHS Secretary, two Republicans are calling for her to be fired. Fitzgerald did not call for that.