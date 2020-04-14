Former Badger women’s star to coach men’s team (AUDIO)

Former Wisconsin Badger and WNBA guard Tamara Moore has been hired as the men’s head basketball coach at Mesabi Range Junior College in Virginia, Minnesota. Moore becomes the only female head coach of a men’s collegiate team in the entire country.

The 40-year-old Moore played for the Badgers from 1998-2002, finishing her career as UW’s leader in assists (554) and steals (353). She’s UW’s 7th all-time leading scorer. Moore was inducted into the UW Hall of Fame in 2017.

Moore was drafted by the Miami Sol with the 15th pick in the WNBA draft and played in the league from 2002 to 2007 for seven different teams.

Moore spoke with WCCO Radio in Minneapolis.

AUDIO: Tamara Moore says playing at Wisconsin and the WNBA has her ready :14

AUDIO: Moore says she’s influenced by 8 female assistants in the NBA :21

AUDIO: Moore says the attention has been crazy :09