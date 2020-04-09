Four Badgers named in NHL Central Scouting rankings

The final NHL Central Scouting rankings were released on Wednesday, prior to this year’s 2020 NHL Draft. One current and three incoming Badger’s made that list.

Current Badger Dylan Holloway is expected to be one of the first NCAA players to go off the board in the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft. In the final NHL Central Scouting rankings for North America, Holloway found himself in the No. 12 spot after a 17-point (8 goals, 9 assists) freshman season.

Three incoming Badgers join Holloway in the rankings, including forward Sam Stange, defenseman Daniel Laatsch and goaltender Cameron Rowe.

The 6’0, 200 pound Stange (RW) spent last year in the USHL playing for the Sioux City Musketeers and the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Eau Claire native finished No. 110 in the scouting rankings after playing in 48 games, notching 26 goals and 19 assists last season.

Incoming freshmen Laatsch finished this past season with the United States National Team Development Program. The Altoona native now finds himself ranked No. 157 among skaters. The 6’5 defenseman scored seven points in 36 games last season with the USNTDP.

The final NHL prospect joining the Wisconsin Roster next season is Wilmette, Illinois, native Cameron Rowe. Rowe ranks no. 25 among North American goalies in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings after finishing his season in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers and a .899 save percentage, which ranked 11th among league goaltenders. He went 14-16-1 with a 3.52 goals-against average.

The 58th annual 2020 NHL Draft, which was scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, Quebec and is currently on hold due to COVID-19.