GOP leaders ask Wisconsin Supreme Court for injunction against ‘Safer at Home’ extension

Republican legislative leaders are taking legal action against Governor Tony Evers’ shelter in place order. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court for an injunction to prevent administration of Governor Tony Evers from extending the statewide “Safer at Home” order.

In their filing with the court, the lawmakers say “an unelected, unconfirmed cabinet secretary” — Andrea Palm of DHS — has used “czar like powers,” to decree that Wisconsinites must stay home and most businesses must remain shuttered. It also says that “the state will be a shambles by the time the decree is lifted.”