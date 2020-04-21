GOP leaders criticize Evers’ plan to reopen Wisconsin’s economy

Republican legislative leaders, who’ve been critical of Governor Tony Evers’ decision to extended his statewide “Safer at Home” order, are also not happy with his “Badger Bounceback” plan to eventually reopen Wisconsin, once COVID-19 is contained.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Monday criticized the plan, saying it’s a one size fits all approach to handling the response across Wisconsin, and that the rural parts of Wisconsin didn’t need the same strictness as Dane and Milwaukee Counties.

Instead of listening to the resounding outcry from the people of the state, Governor Evers is now making it harder to reopen #Wisconsin.https://t.co/Kigii0wqn8 — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) April 20, 2020

They also claim that Ever’s approach isn’t following the CDC guidelines. Evers says his plan mirrors the one laid out by President Trump in his plan to reopen America.