Gov. Evers calls for special session to extend spring primary, got to all-mail voting

Governor Tony Evers is calling the legislature in for a special session this weekend to work on the spring election.

Following an order this week from a federal judge that extended the time available to turn in absentee ballots, Governor Evers wants lawmakers to put some more time on the clock for the election.

He’s looking for the legislature to cancel in person voting, send everyone a ballot by May 19th, and to push the deadline to get ballots in to May 26th.

Evers has been calling for several of these measures since last week, and had hoped the Legislature would come in and handle it without being called into a special session.