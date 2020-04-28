Governor Evers and DHS seek dismissal of GOP lawsuit challenging Safer At Home orders

Governor Evers and the Department of Health Services want the State Supreme Court to quash a lawsuit challenging the Safer At Home orders.

In a filing with the court on Tuesday, Governor Evers and DHS Secretary Andrea Palm requested that the court dismiss the lawsuit filed by legislative Republicans. They say a request to go through a full rule making process in response to the COVID-19 outbreak is not the way to respond to a pandemic.

They also accuse the G O P of making requests without offering their own plans in response. Evers’ office says the Assembly and Senate have not held a single meeting to discuss COVID-19 since the start of his public health emergency orders.