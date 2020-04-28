Governor Evers and DHS seek dismissal of GOP lawsuit challenging Safer At Home orders

Wisconsin Radio Network

Governor Evers and the Department of Health Services want the State Supreme Court to quash a lawsuit challenging the Safer At Home orders.

In a filing with the court on Tuesday, Governor Evers and DHS Secretary Andrea Palm requested that the court dismiss the lawsuit filed by legislative Republicans. They say a request to go through a full rule making process in response to the COVID-19 outbreak is not the way to respond to a pandemic.

They also accuse the G O P of making requests without offering their own plans in response. Evers’ office says the Assembly and Senate have not held a single meeting to discuss COVID-19 since the start of his public health emergency orders. 