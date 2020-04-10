Johnson and Baldwin want investigation into missing ballots

U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson are calling for an investigation into missing absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

Democrat Baldwin and Republican Johnson each cited a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report from Wednesday about missing absentee ballots, including three tubs of them from Oshkosh and Appleton discovered in a mail processing center.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the ballots were being sent to voters, or if they’d been completed and being returned to local clerks. Under a court order ballots won’t be counted unless they were postmarked by Election Day.

The Milwaukee Election Commission has also called for an investigation into a separate set of undelivered ballots. Problems were also reported in in the Village of Fox Point, where many ballots were returned as undeliverable to the clerk’s office.