Karokfsky defeats Kelly in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky has defeated incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly for a ten year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Karofsky’s win narrows the court’s conservative majority to 4-3. The next race for Supreme Court is in 2023, when Chief Justice Patience Roggensack’s term ends. If any justice steps down, Democratic Governor Tony Evers would appoint a replacement.

Karofsky was elected in Dane County in 2017. Kelly was appointed to the high court in 2016 by then-Governor Scott Walker to complete the term of Justice David Prosser, who retired.