Kenosha County Sheriff urges support for ‘Safer at Home’ order

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth has written an open letter to his colleagues, urging them to support the governor’s Safer at Home order.

In his letter (read it here) Beth says he feels those types of decisions are best made at the state and federal levels. The sheriff says he has received phone calls and emails from his constituents who are upset with him for enforcing the order.

Some Wisconsin sheriffs have already said they won’t enforce aspects of Governor Tony Evers order which restrict movements. Beth is urging those sheriffs to “think twice” before making a decision like that.

One sheriff who had suggested he would not enforce the order was Travis Waak of Polk County. However, Waak apparently walked back that stance, in a joint statement issued this week with the county public health agency.