Kind proposes family farm rescue package

Wisconsin congressman Ron Kind is proposing a plan to assist hard-pressed Wisconsin family farms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The La Crosse Democrat proposes several things, including purchasing excess food supply for food banks, ensuring farmers qualify for small business relief, and ending the trade war.

“These recommendations are based on direct feedback that I’ve received from family farmers and farm groups here in Wisconsin. What they believe will work for them during this crisis,” Kind said.

Kind said his plan is bipartisan and does not require any new legislation or new funding. And he said time is of the essence. “Once these family farmers go, we’re not getting then back.”

Already this year three dozen Wisconsin farmers have filed Chapter 12 bankruptcy. There were 57 such filings all of last year. Kind said he’s working with US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on this plan.

WRDN contributed to this report