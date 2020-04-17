Kudos to Miss Carly as Wisconsin prison escapees are back in custody

Kudos to Miss Carly. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the operator of Miss Carly’s, a non-profit serving the homeless in the community, called police when two escaped Wisconsin prison inmates showed up Friday morning, looking for something to eat.

“Miss Carly, making the phone call, it does take a lot of courage.,” O’Shea said. “To recognize that somebody there could be dangerous, and to step away and make a phone call . . . that’s what we want every citizen to do. I’m not saying that every citizen would do that.”

The two inmates, 45-year-old Thomas Deering and 36-year-old James Robert Newman, were back in custody some 48 hours after their Thursday morning escape from Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage. Both were serving time for violent offenses.

“We applaud her and her staff for doing what absolutely needed to be done, to make sure these people go back to prison where they belong,” O’Shea said.