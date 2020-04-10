Look out for scammers looking to make a quick buck selling COVID-19 cures, says DATCP

Social media is swirling with fear and worry about the coronavirus, and that’s got plenty of crooks trying to make a quick buck.

State consumer protection administrator Lara Sutherlin says anyone who’s trying to sell you a cure at all is a scam artist.

“We’re seeing scams around fake oils, fake vaccinations, fake home cures, because people are scared and these kinds of scams work.”)

Sutherlin says no multi level marketing product is going to help you. “There are no vaccines right now, and anybody who’s promising a cure for coronavirus is a fraudster and you should ignore them.”

The only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to stay home and practice good hygiene and social distancing.