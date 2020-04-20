Marquette’s Bailey will take a run at NBA Draft

Marquette Golden Eagles sophomore forward Brendan Bailey announced on Instagram Monday that he is going to give the NBA a shot in 2020.

The 6’8 Bailey is leaving the door open to a possible return to the Golden Eagles. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 rebounds a game last season. Bailey started all 30 games for Marquette last season, averaging just over 25 minutes a game and hitting 46 of 120 (38.3%) of his three-point attempts.

Bailey committed to Marquette in 2016 but took a two-year Mormon mission. His first season on the court with the Golden Eagles was 2018-19.

Brenden Bailey is the son of former NBA standout Thurl Bailey, who spent 13 seasons in the league.