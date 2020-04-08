Marquette’s Howard falls short of Wooden Award

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard came up short in his bid for this year’s Wooden Award. Howard was one of five finalists as the top player in college basketball, but the honor went to Dayton forward Obi Toppin.

Howard led the nation in scoring this past season, averaging 27.8 points a game at Marquette.

Toppin also won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award.

Iowa’s Luka Garza finished second in the Wooden Award balloting. Garza was named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year after averaging 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game. He also captured the Big Ten Player of the Year award.

Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Peyton Pritchard of Oregon, also won positional awards from the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bey received the Julius Erving Small Forward of the year award. Powell earned the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year and Pritchard was honored with the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year.