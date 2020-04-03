Milwaukee museum announces Dr. Fauchi bobblehead

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the White House COVID-19 task force, is the latest public figure to be honored with a bobblehead by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci has become America’s voice of reason as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”

Phil Skar from the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said five dollars from the $25 purchase price will go towards the American Hospital Association to support the 100 Million Masks Challenge.

The bobble is expected to be released in July of 2020, and the museum is currently taking pre-orders through their website.