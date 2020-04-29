NCAA supports plan allowing athletes to earn money

The NCAA on Wednesday said its Board of Governors today (Wednesday) gave support to a plan that will allow athletes to earn money for their names, images and likenesses without involvement from the NCAA, schools or conferences.

The proposed rule changes will still have to be voted on by NCAA membership at the next convention in January, and the NCAA said it will ask Congress to help keep states from passing their own compensation laws and to come up with a national standard.

The NCAA stressed that member institutions do not need to pay athletes to utilize their name, image and likeness.

The recommendations are a significant win for college athletes’ rights, but they may just be a starting point with several more details needing to be worked out before any kid of deal is finalized.