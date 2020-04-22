New unemployment program covers independent contractors and freelancers

If you’re out of a job, but your business doesn’t cover unemployment benefits, the state is ready to help you out.

Emily Sevard with the Department of Workforce Development says the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program is a new program aimed at non-traditional employees.

“So we’re talking people who are self-employed, certain independent contractors, or other people who aren’t covered by regular unemployment insurance.”

Sevard this funding acts like the state’s usual unemployment program. “The minimum weekly benefit amount is $163 and the maximum would be $370 per week but if somebody is eligible for those P-U-A payments they would also be eligible to receive that additional $600 per week.”

That extra funding comes from the federal unemployment stimulus program.

Find out more online at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/pua/