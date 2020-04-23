NFL Draft kicks off tonight

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, virtually. The event starts at 7 p.m. CT.

The Green Bay Packers head into the draft with 10 selections for the second straight year. The Packers have a pick in all seven rounds, plus two extra in the sixth and one extra in the seventh.

If the Packers draft 10 players, it will mark the third draft in the last four years that Green Bay selected 10-plus players (11 in 2018 and 10 in 2017).

Brian Gutekunst will be overseeing his third draft as the general manager of the Packers and 22nd overall in Green Bay.

Barring a trade, the Packers will have the 30th overall pick in Thursday nights opening round. The last time the Packers had the 30th pick was last year, a pick acquired in a trade with Seattle. The Packers used that pick to move up and draft safety Darnell Savage with the 21st overall selection out of Maryland.

The last time the Packers chose a player with the 30th pick was in 2015 when they selected defensive back Damarious Randall out of Arizona State. Since that time, the 30th position in the draft has produced DT Vernon Butler, selected by Carolina in 2016. Pittsburgh used the 30th pick in 2017 to take Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt. Minnesota used the 30th pick in 2018 to select cornerback Mike Hughes and the New York Giants used the 30th selection last year to take cornerback Deandre Baker.

The Packers have single picks in rounds two (62nd) and three (94th) on Friday night. Then on Saturday, they have the 136th overall pick (4th round), the 174th selection (5th round), the 192nd (from Raiders), 208th (from Titans) and the 209th (6th round). In the final round, the Packers have the 236th overall selection (from Browns) and the 242nd overall selection (from Ravens).

Ten minutes will be allowed for each first round selection. Teams will have seven minutes between picks in the second round, five minutes to make picks in rounds three through six and four minutes between picks in the final round.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the first overall selection on Thursday night, followed by Washington at number two.

Aside from the Packers in the NFC North, the Detroit Lions have the third overall pick. Minnesota has the 22nd and 25th selections. The Chicago Bears don’t have a selection until round two.

Miami enters the draft with the most selections (14). Jacksonville, Minnesota and New England have 12 picks each. Denver has 11 selections, followed by the Packers and New York Giants with 10 each.