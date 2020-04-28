NFL preparing for contingency plans

With NFL teams holding virtual offseason programs, there’s a chance the league’s regular season won’t start on time. According to a report in the Sports Business Journal, the league is considering several contingencies, just in case they can’t kick off the season on time.

The NFL schedule will be released early next month and it will be designed to handle a delay, even as far out as October 15th. That would allow for a 16-game season without a bye week.

The league is also reportedly talking with Super Bowl host Tampa about the plan, which could push the league’s championship game back as far as February 28.

The main goals right now are to preserve a 16-game season and play the Super Bowl in February.