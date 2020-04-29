Wisconsin Radio Network

Packers agree to terms with 15 rookie free agents

The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with 15 rookie free agents, announced on Wednesday by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The list includes:

Krys Barnes                    –   LB   –   UCLA
Henry Black                   –   S     –   Baylor
Travis Bruffy                   –   T     –   Texas Tech
Marc-Antoine Dequoy  –   CB   –   Montreal (Canada)
Tipa Galeai                    –   LB   –   Utah State
Frankie Griffin               –    S    –   Texas State
Zach Johnson               –    G    –   North Dakota State
Jordan Jones                –   FB    –   Prairie View A & M
Jalen Morton               –   QB    –   Prairie View A & M
Willington Previlon      –   DT    –   Rutgers
Stanford Samuels        –    CB   –   Florida State
Delontae Scott            –    LB    –   SMU
Darrell Stewart            –   WR   –   Michigan State
Will Sunderland          –   CB    –   Troy
Patrick Taylor              –   RB    –   Memphis