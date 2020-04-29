Packers agree to terms with 15 rookie free agents

The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with 15 rookie free agents, announced on Wednesday by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The list includes:

Krys Barnes – LB – UCLA

Henry Black – S – Baylor

Travis Bruffy – T – Texas Tech

Marc-Antoine Dequoy – CB – Montreal (Canada)

Tipa Galeai – LB – Utah State

Frankie Griffin – S – Texas State

Zach Johnson – G – North Dakota State

Jordan Jones – FB – Prairie View A & M

Jalen Morton – QB – Prairie View A & M

Willington Previlon – DT – Rutgers

Stanford Samuels – CB – Florida State

Delontae Scott – LB – SMU

Darrell Stewart – WR – Michigan State

Will Sunderland – CB – Troy

Patrick Taylor – RB – Memphis