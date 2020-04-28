Packers release QB Manny Wilkins

After drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the opening round of the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers reduced their quarterback stable by one, releasing Manny Wilkins on Monday.

Wilkins signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent last year and was in the mix to be Aaron Rodgers’ backup before being released after training camp.

Wilkins later returned and spent the season on the Packers practice squad.

Lazard, Sullivan sign tenders

Wide receiver Allen Lazard and cornerback Chandon Sullivan are back for 2020. They each signed their exclusive rights tender, guaranteeing their return for the season. It allows both to take part in the Packers virtual offseason program, which started on Monday.

Lazard had 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns last year, while Sullivan had 30 tackles and an interception.