Pandemic wrap-up: protests, housing the homeless and a tribe closes its lands

About 70 people protested at the State Capitol Sunday, opposing extension the Safer at Home order. The protesters reject the idea that the coronavirus threat is worth the damage the order is doing to state businesses. The public health emergency was first issued March 12th. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services estimated the state could have seen one thousand more deaths if the order hadn’t been issued. Last Thursday, the governor announced it would be extended to May 26th. A larger protest took place in Brookfield, and a similar rally will take place at the Capitol on Friday.

Dane County has spent an estimated $1.8 million helping the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. County Executive Joe Parisi announced the figure Sunday, saying people have been provided with hotel rooms, food service and hygiene products. Parisi says the county is committed to helping its most-vulnerable residents during the pandemic. About 300 people have been relocated to more than 180 hotel rooms. Parisi says the investment is expected to keep growing as the pandemic continues.

A northern Wisconsin tribe has closed its reservation and roads in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bad River Chippewa Tribal Chairman Mike Wiggens said Thursday in a notice posted on tribal websites and social media that violators will be cited for trespassing. Access will be granted only to residents, tribal members and those delivering essential goods and services. Closed areas include boat landings and forest croplands. Bad River is the first tribe in Wisconsin – and the first government in the state of any type – to order such a closure.