Ravens reach deal with LB Ryan

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly reached a one-year deal with former Green Bay Packers middle linebacker Jake Ryan.

The 28-year-old Ryan has spent most of his career with the Packers but hasn’t played a defensive snap since 2017 due to a knee injury.

Ryan has totaled 213 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 45 games.

Ryan was selected by the Packers in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

Ryan signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, but had a setback with his knee and played in just two games in 2019. Ryan suffered a torn ACL during training camp with the Packers in 2018 and missed the entire season.