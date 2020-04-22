Wisconsin Radio Network

Report: Wisconsin traffic down 40 percent during pandemic

Coronavirus is driving a drop in traffic on Wisconsin roads. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum finds that traffic across the state has fallen nearly 40 percent during the outbreak, accelerating a trend that began before the onset of COVID-19.

The biggest drops are in Madison and Milwaukee.

The report says the steep drop in driving will hurt Wisconsin, because the state uses gas tax revenues to pay for road projects and with fewer people driving fewer miles, there will be less gas tax money.