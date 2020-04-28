Some Wisconsin state Parks and Forests will re-open on Friday

Thirty-four Wisconsin state Parks and Forests will re-open on Friday. Governor Tony Evers has directed the DNR to re-open popular parks including Devil’s Lake, Interstate and Copper Falls.

Evers directs @WDNR to reopen several Wisconsin state Parks and Forests with Special Conditions. https://t.co/3O5k8bkzjj — WRN (@WRN) April 28, 2020

The openings come with special conditions including attendance capacities and reduced daily hours. General campsites. restrooms, shelters and playgrounds will remain closed. And, free park admission will end on Friday as well.

Parks had been closed earlier this month due to a lack of social distancing and reports of vandalism. Prior to that, admission was free and the number of people inside parks was not being limited.