Spriggs headed to the Bears

Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs never lived up to expectations in Green Bay, is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson moved up nine sports in the 2016 draft to select Spriggs in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 25-year-old Spriggs appeared in 36 games in three years, making nine starts for the Packers. But Spriggs spent the entire 2019 season on the Packers’ injured reserve list.

Thompson sent the Packers 2nd round pick (57th overall), a fourth-rounder (125th overall) and a seventh rounder (248th), to the Indianapolis Colts.