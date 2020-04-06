State Supreme Court rules Evers may not postpone election

Wisconsin’s spring election will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday, despite public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours after Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order on Monday, rescheduling the election to June 9, the Wisconsin Supreme Court overruled him on a 4-2 vote.

Liberal Justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet voted no. Conservative Justice Daniel Kelly, who is on the ballot tomorrow, did not participate. Kelly said on his Twitter account that the election should go forward.

Conservative Justices Patience Roggensack, Annette Ziegler, Rebecca Bradley and Brian Hagedorn ruled against Evers