Two Badgers selected in women’s hockey draft

The Wisconsin women’s hockey duo of Presley Norby and Maddie Rowe were selected by the Minnesota Whitecaps in the 2020 National Women’s Hockey League Draft on Wednesday night.

Norby was selected by the Whitecaps in the third round, while Rowe went in round five.

Norby ended her Badger career with 94 points in 153 games and tallied at least 20 points in each of her four seasons in Madison. Ten of her 38 career goals were game-winning scores. She helped the Badgers win their fifth NCAA title in 2019.

A River Falls, Wisconsin native, Rowe was a versatile player in the Badgers lineup, splitting time between forward and defense her first two seasons before spending her final two years on defense. Rowe recorded 30 points during her Badger career and a +50 plus/minus rating. She tallied a career best 19 points during her sophomore season.