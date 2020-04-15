U.S. Air Force confirms F-35s coming to Madison Air National Guard base

The U.S. Air Force says F-35 fighter jets will be coming to Madison’s Air National Guard base. The formal announcement, from the ofice of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, follows a lengthy review process. The jets will replace aging F-16s based at Truax Field on Madison’s North Side.

The new fighters will help maintain U.S. air superiority and keep our state and country safe and secure. The F-35s will also ensure the Air National Guard continues to play an important role in Wisconsin’s communities and economy. pic.twitter.com/xR68QT4N7U — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 15, 2020

Basing the F-35 at Truax was opposed by neighborhood groups and even the Madison Common Council, which approved a resolution opposing the jets.

Supporters, including the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, argued that Wisconsin needs the Air National Guard more than ever, to keep the state safe.

With @SecAFOfficial decision to base the F-35A at #Truax Field, we know the 115th FW will be in #Madison serving our community for decades to come. Thanks to the 1,200 Airmen at 115th, @BadgerAirCC and all biz leaders/community members/elected officials who helped make it happen. — ❯❯ Madison, WI Chamber (@MadisonBiz) April 15, 2020

Truax’s 115th Fighter Wing will receive 18 F-35As, which will begin arriving in 2023.