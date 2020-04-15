Wisconsin Radio Network

U.S. Air Force confirms F-35s coming to Madison Air National Guard base

The U.S. Air Force says F-35 fighter jets will be coming to Madison’s Air National Guard base. The formal announcement, from the ofice of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, follows a lengthy review process. The jets will replace aging F-16s based at Truax Field on Madison’s North Side.

Basing the F-35 at Truax was opposed by neighborhood groups and even the Madison Common Council, which approved a resolution opposing the jets.

Supporters, including the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, argued that Wisconsin needs the Air National Guard more than ever, to keep the state safe.

Truax’s 115th Fighter Wing will receive 18 F-35As, which will begin arriving in 2023.