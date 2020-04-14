UW-Stevens Point postpones spring commencement, moves to online summer courses

There will be no spring commencement at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this year.

Campus officials announced on Monday they will be following CDC guidelines and postponing all on-campus events and classes through June 30th amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Classes that are offered online or through distance learning are still being offered.

That means the May commencement ceremony will instead be held at a future date. Officials did not give a specific date, only saying it could be August, September, or at a later time pending the spread of the disease.

Other events effected include all Pointer sports camps held in June, and camps and activities at the Central Wisconsin Environmental Station.

A decision on classes and events held after July 1st will be made by mid-May.

WSAU