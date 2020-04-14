Virtual offseason workouts ahead for NFL teams

The NFL and players’ union will kick off a virtual offseason workout program starting next week. The programs are an alternative to teams being able to open their own facilities, which will not take place until all 32 teams are permitted to do so.

The three-week virtual offseason starts on April 20, and allows teams to hold classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms.

Players who don’t have the necessary workout equipment are being offered a $1,500 stipend to buy it.

The program also allows players with a workout bonus in their contract to collect on that bonus, as long as players participate in the percentage of workouts that are laid out in their contract.

For the Green Bay Packers, nearly 20 players with offseason workouts would be affected. Those players total nearly $5.5 million in workout bonuses, led by linebackers Za’Darius and Preston Smith who have the largest offseason workout bonuses at $750,000 and $650,000, respectively.

More than 250 players league-wide have workout bonuses in their contracts, 18 of which can earn $500,000 or more.

The virtual offseason workout programs will be voluntary for players and for clubs.

Virtual Draft

ESPN and NFL Network have partnered to provide a single, combined NFL draft telecast to be aired on both networks for the entirety of the event from April 23-25.

Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio but will separate to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Additional reporters and analysts will report remotely from their homes and Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in New York.