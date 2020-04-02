Wednesday’s confirmed COVID-19 cases top 1500 with 33 deaths in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported on Wednesday that total positive tests for COVID-19 coronavirus totaled 1,550 on Wednesday. Also as of Wednesday, there had been a total of 33 deaths in Wisconsin, along with 18,819 negative tests.

For the first time on Wednesday, DHS began including the number of patients hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. That number was 398, or 26%.

The Milwaukee County COVID-19 Dashboard showed 833 positive cases Wednesday afternoon, and 16 deaths. The Dane County Covid-19 Dashboard showed 232 confirmed cases and 3 deaths.