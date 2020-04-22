WIAA pulls the plug on spring sports season

In a move that was expected for some time, the WIAA’s Board of Control canceled its spring sports season and tournament series on Tuesday.

The WIAA originally canceled the rest of the winter sports season back on March 12, due to COVID-19.

When governor Tony Evers ordered schools in the state closed a week later, the spring sports season was in jeopardy. The governor’s Stay at Home order was extended for the rest of the school year which forced the WIAA to take the latest action.

The state’s high school sports governing body was holding out hope for as long as possible. But it wasn’t just the governor’s order. The University of Wisconsin’s decision to cancel all non-essential events through June 30, forced the WIAA to find new venues for the state tournament series if the season was actually delayed. Those events included the state boys individual and team tennis events at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, boys golf at University Ridge and softball at Goodman Diamond.

Prep coaches in spring sports will be able to continue to offer virtual coaching until the end of the season, which is defined as the final date of that sport’s state tournament or meet.

The Board of Control also expanded the number of summer contact days for spring sports from five to 30.