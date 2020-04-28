Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths reach 300

Wisconsin’s reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday increased by 19 since Monday. That’s the largest one-day increase since April 4, and brings total statewide deaths to 300.

One of those deaths was in Brown County, where the state’s fastest-growing coronavirus outbreak is linked to three meatpacking plants. Wisconsin Department of Health Services numbers also include the first death from Monroe County.

There have been 6,289 positive test results and 1,456 hospitalizations. The largest numbers of deaths and confirmed cases – 174 and 2,722 – have been in Milwaukee County.

As of Monday, there are 48 active labs running tests throughout the state, with the daily testing capacity at nearly 11,000, according to DHS.