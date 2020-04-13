Wisconsin election ballots to be counted today

At some point Monday evening, we could know the results of last week’s election in Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s local election clerks can finally start to count their ballots.

Today is the day that the court order that held the state’s election results ends. Local clerks can start counting ballots after 4:00 this afternoon. Voters went to the polls nearly a week ago, but nobody knows who won.

On the ballot were the Democratic presidential primary, an election for a state on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and hundreds of local elected offices.

WIBA